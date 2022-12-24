First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 170,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

