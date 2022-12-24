First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. 10,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 166.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $464,000.

