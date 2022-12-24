First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $126.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

