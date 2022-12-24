First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 30th

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

FNK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 140,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,285. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the period.

