First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.378 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.97. 64,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $104.44.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.