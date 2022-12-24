First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stake Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

