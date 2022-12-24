First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC opened at $29.81 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

