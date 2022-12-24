First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FJP)

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 3,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter.

