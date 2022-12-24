First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FPXE)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 586.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.