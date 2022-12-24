First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FPXI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

