First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.01. 8,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000.

