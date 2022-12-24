First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,315. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

