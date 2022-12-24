First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 30th

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

