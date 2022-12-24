First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTAG opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

