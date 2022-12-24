First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.39. 1,164,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

