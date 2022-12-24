First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of FEMS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.73. 84,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,583. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the period.

