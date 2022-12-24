First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,900. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

