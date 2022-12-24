First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 30th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.43. 16,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

