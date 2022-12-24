First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DVLU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 2,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVLU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter.

