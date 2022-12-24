First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DVOL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter.

