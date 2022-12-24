First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.