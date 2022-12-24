First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IFV stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 85,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

