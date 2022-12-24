First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 173,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

