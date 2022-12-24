First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of FDT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 32,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 125.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter.

