First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNDM opened at $45.73 on Friday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.