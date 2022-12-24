First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.599 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $662,000.

