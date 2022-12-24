First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FCAL remained flat at $48.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

