First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $32.00.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.