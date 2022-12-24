First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for about 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of First Horizon worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $73,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after buying an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after buying an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FHN opened at $24.48 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

