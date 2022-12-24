First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises about 3.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Horizon worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

