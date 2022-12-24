First American Trust FSB Sells 400 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

