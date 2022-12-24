First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

BSX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

