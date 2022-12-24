First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 157.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

