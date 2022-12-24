First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $312.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.