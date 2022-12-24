First American Trust FSB Has $6.67 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

