First American Trust FSB Has $5.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.