First American Trust FSB Has $301,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $179.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.