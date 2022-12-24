First American Trust FSB Has $237,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 705,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 131,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 160,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,168 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

