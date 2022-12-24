First American Trust FSB Buys 523 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

