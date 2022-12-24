First American Trust FSB Buys 1,058 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,764,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after buying an additional 445,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

