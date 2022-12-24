Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.74. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

