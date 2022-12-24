Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,071,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,560 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 2.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $217,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.40) to GBX 9,890 ($120.14) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.99) to GBX 9,630 ($116.98) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,321.55.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

