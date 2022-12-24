Fellaz Price Tops $1.52 on Top Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00008990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $236,532.86 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $855.46 or 0.05076507 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00500200 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,994.25 or 0.29637093 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

