Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Trading Down 16.8%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.61.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

Fair Oaks Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fair Oaks Income’s payout ratio is 68.76%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.