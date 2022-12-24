FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $477.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $493.00 to $477.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $398.04 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.