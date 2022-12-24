F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $170.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,320 shares of company stock worth $3,429,600 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $47,457,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

