F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.15.

F5 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,320 shares of company stock worth $3,429,600 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $47,457,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.