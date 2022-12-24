EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 19,398 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 181,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,889. The company has a market capitalization of $497.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 86.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,074 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

