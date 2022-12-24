Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after buying an additional 291,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 117,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Stock Up 1.8 %

About Everi

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.35. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

