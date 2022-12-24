Everdome (DOME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $48.81 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

