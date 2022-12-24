Euler Price Reaches $3.85 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Euler has a market cap of $38.24 million and $1.13 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00022870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

